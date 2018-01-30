For a body part that half the population has, there sure is a lot of mystery and confusion about the vagina.

From bleeding to itching, many of us feel too embarrassed to ask or tell anyone if we’re experiencing anything out of the ordinary, or at least not straight away.

And no, self diagnosis by Google is never a good idea.

So we got expert Dr Ginni Mansberg to give us the, erm, low down on all things itchy downstairs. What’s normal, what’s not and when you should think about making an appointment with your doctor.

Yes, it could be thrush.

“An itchy fanny is so common. Most women suspect when it’s itchy that it is thrush so they get themselves some cream which feels soothing when it goes on and gives temporary relief but two to three tubes later, it’s still there,” she says.

“The problem is a lack of knowledge around our lady gardens because we just don’t talk about. All itches are not always thrush.”

So what if it is?

"Thrush can be vaginal, so internal, which means you'll get white discharge and make it quite sore," explains Dr Ginni.

"You can also get vulval thrush but it's more stingy than itchy and looks like little paper cuts on the vulva."

Or herpes.

"Herpes can also give you an itch but it's pretty shortlived. It's amazing how few women realise they have herpes until we look at it," she says.

"Don't ignore that, that's worth diagnosing. We don't really want to be putting steroid cream (treatment for other itchy skin conditions) on herpes."

But most likely it's dermatitis.

"Assume if it's itching, it's most likely dermatitis," she says.

Inflammation of the skin, dermatitis usually appears in the form of an itchy rash on swollen or red skin.

The number one cause? Soap.

"No soap belongs on the vulva. I see women who think the itch is gross and dirty so they wash more and it makes the itch worse," explains Dr Ginni.

"When you've got vulval dermatistis, the soap breaks the barriers between the skin cells, allows the skin to dry out and it gets worse."