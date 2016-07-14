The real reason why Bradley Cooper's girlfriend was crying at Wimbledon.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk found themselves at the centre of a social media storm when the cameras at Wimbledon caught them in a very awkward moment.

Everyone was pretty damn sure they were in the midst of a couple’s tiff.

In the clip, Cooper, 41, is seen speaking intently in Shayk’s direction. The 30-year-old supermodel looks like she is dabbing tears from her eyes, before crossing her arms and not even looking his way. Basically both parties appear mighty pissed.

So yeah, it really didn’t look like they were having the best time.

Of course, this prompted the entire Internet to begin speculating on what could possibly have gone so wrong on what should be a cheerful day. (Tennis is meant to be fun, guys.)

Meanwhile couples all over the world pointed, laughed and squawked, "OMG they are JUST like us."