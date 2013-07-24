Why I'm glad I'm not Kate

As the world celebrates the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby son – and eagerly awaits news of his name and the first glimpse of the little Prince (who weighed 8lb 6oz) – it got me reflecting on some of the wonderful things parenthood has brought me so far – endless love and cuddles, snot bubbles and tantrums, new friends and new experiences.
For celebs and royals, I wonder how different, or isolating, becoming a new mum is.
Do they really get to feel like they’re a part of the ‘club’ when they don’t (I’m guessing)really get the opportunity to mix with other new mums like us civilians do?
After my firstborn arrived, I couldn’t wait to get along to the local mother’s group to meet the other new mums from my area and to start enjoying play dates.
And since my son was born, our network of parent friends has expanded even more – and will continue to grow as we meet up with multiple groups when our twins arrive.
When the Duchess of Cambridge is discharged from hospital, I wonder, aside from all the helpful advice from family, friends, and paid help, will she really be able to form new friendships.
I, and other mummy-friends, are thankful for the services and support available to us here in Australia if required, and the opportunities to meet like-minded people and enjoy play dates and watch our children grow and learn to socialise.
***
2. The birth
Will Kate be forced, by well-meaning people, to ‘get some rest’ or to allow them to take care of the bub, when really it’s important bonding time?
4. Fumbling and seeing your man be a Dad
Part of the fun of becoming a parent for the first time is the fumbling and mistakes. Will Kate and Wills have time to themselves with bub to try and work it all out themselves?
I have a lovely little group of ladies who I have caught up with most weeks since our babies were six months old (when I moved to the area). We’ve witnessed our children (and each other’s) master crawling, walking, eating, talking, toilet training, and now climbing the play equipment and answering back (and they’re only 3!).
And who can forget all the extra social activities/ birthday parties/ invites.
7. The joy of dry-heaving when removing mouldy bananas and sausages from the car
Toddlers are messy. Even though I swore I’d never allow my children to eat in the car, over time, it is something that has slipped through the net. And in the hustle and bustle of getting the toddlers in and out of the car, racing from baby rhyme time at the library to small sports, I admit a few food items have remained unaccounted for at the end of the day, only to make itself known after a few days thanks to a not so pleasant aroma.
Once I was given the all clear from the Doctor and able to get back into exercising, I relished being able to join other mums and bubs for Stroller Group/ Mums and Bubs Fitness sessions. It was fun to get out and enjoy the fresh air while socialising with other mums with bubs of all ages.
***
Obviously many people – myself included – would love to live the privileged life that Wills and Kate have. But sometimes it’s the little things that remind me how happy I am to be living my middle-class life in suburbia.
This post originally appeared on Lauren's blog Gold Coast Mum, and has been republished with full permission.