beauty

'Drape' your jacket and 4 other fashion tricks to try now.

By NICKY CHAMP

1. Don’t wear your jacket, ‘Drape’ it.

Have you noticed the fashion elite are draping their jackets over their shoulders rather than actually wearing them? I don’t know what this means… there’s no doubt a very serious reason for it…

Click through the gallery to see how not to wear your jacket and how it’s influence has already affected the Mamamia editorial team.
Publisher Mia Freedman
via Tumblr
via Tumblr
via Pinterest
via Tommy Ton
Mamamia Health & Fitness Writer, Nat
superhero1
via Pinterest
via Tommy Ton
via Pinterest
via Tommy Ton
superhero4
via Style.com
via Style.com
via Pinterest
via Style.com
via Tommy Ton
via Tommy Ton
via Pinterest
Mamamia's Style & Beauty Editor, Nicky (ME)
via Tumblr
via Pinterest
via Tumblr

2. Switch your handbag for a clutch. 

Even if you it’s still light outside. Rebellious, I know.
via pinterest
via pinterest
via pinterest
via tommy ton
carolina engman
via tommy ton
New York Fashion Week Street Style
via tommy ton
via tommy ton
via tommy ton

3. Half-tuck in your shirt.

It’s unclear whether designers like Dries Van Noten copied this trend from a scruffy schoolboy or something you know, a little more highbrow.
half-tuck
02-stockholmstreetstyle
jcrew-jeans
tuck_3
shirts1
half-tuck-shirt-trend
150729918748302622_r2ngqsh4_c
this_weeks_9_best_dressed_celebrities_2009-06-28

4. Flip it and reverse layer… everything. 

Now that the weather is getting a little cooler, wear your striped tees under leather tops/dresses or your printed garments under sheer blouses or just you know, pile on everything you own at once.
Derek Lam
Via celine
via tumblr
Derek Lam
M Patmos Fall-2012
via tumblr
via Tommy Ton
Alexa Chung
Stella McCartney
via pinterest
desktop14-010-1024x682.jpg
Marc Jacobs, Altuzarra, Tory Burch
via pinterest

5. Wear your sneakers ironically.

As in you have no intention of going to the gym or exercising in even the slightest way but you’ll wear your sneakers anyway. Your go-to girl for this look should be Melanie Griffith in Working Girl, all business from head-to-ankle and then bam! hit ’em with your power sneaker freak on.
via Tumblr
Via camille over the rainbow
via pinterest
via Tumblr
via Tumblr
via Tommy Ton
the-running-shoes-trend-l-t9apxb.jpg
zara-color-blanco-new-balance-blazerslook-index-middle.jpg
b134b9a5983cdef7dcc143f74ae94b9aa2c00136_600.jpg
via buzzfeed
via lookbook
beanie-c-a-hat-blue-h-m-sweater-stripes-h-m-shirt.jpg
via lookbook
via buzzfeed
via buzzfeed
newbalance-sneakers-streetstyle-floralprintclothes_zps07d7e6ab.jpg
street_style_new_balance_sneakers.jpg
via Tommy Ton
via Tumblr

What fashion trend do you just not get? 

