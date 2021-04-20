After Belinda's daughter was brutally murdered, she created a 'catfish' to catch her killers.

It was February 24, 2006.

Crystal Theobald, 24, was in the car with her boyfriend, Juan Patlan, and her brother, Justin Theobald, in Riverside, California.

It was 8.43pm, and the trio were planning on heading to a local 7/11.

But before they even left the curb, they were ambushed.

A local gang, known as 5150, were searching for a rival gang, MD, who were driving in a white SUV.

The 5150 gang had heard that MD were allegedly planning on killing one of their members. In retaliation, Julio 'Lil Huero' Heredia, a member of the 5150 gang, was determined to "take out" the members of MD who were behind the proposed attack.

But during their pursuit, 5150 lost sight of MD's vehicle.

Instead, they incorrectly turned their attention to the Theobald family vehicle, which looked similar to the car the MD members were driving.

Within moments, shots were fired.

"As we came around I look over, there's a guy with a hooded sweater with a gun, probably a foot and a half away from me," Justin recalled.

"I looked over at my sister and she was just, like, motionless."

In a case of mistaken identity, Crystal had been shot in the head, while Juan was shot in his midsection.

Justin rushed Crystal to a nearby supermarket where witnesses called an ambulance. But two days later, the young mother-of-two passed away in hospital from her injuries.