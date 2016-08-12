tv

The Bachelor's Sasha shares the real reason she ate her rose.

Remember that time Sasha ate her rose on the first episode of this season’s Bachelor?

Of course you do, because it was both the most magnificent and perplexing moment in all of television human history.

Upon seeing Sasha nibble on those petals, you could hear the same sentence ring out across Australia: “DID SHE… JUST EAT… HER ROSE?”

Yes, yes she did. And here’s why.

“Well, basically we had a very long day,” the 31-year-old told Elle Magazine after her elimination from the show last night.

“It was like 20 hours of shooting constantly. First few hours you arrive there you’re like, ‘Oh my God, so many cameras, crew and everything!’ and you’re really conscious of that. And then you’re like, ‘You know what? I don’t care anymore.’”

More than anything, though, it seems the Victorian executive assistant was frustrated by the long filming hours.

“Seriously, after six or seven hours you completely forget about the cameras.

“It was a very long day, and the roses are covered in sugar actually, so I needed a sugar hit, and I was like, ‘Oh, let me just lick it,’.

So what did our beloved Sasha do next?

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s actually sweet!’ So I ate it like a candy.”

Bless.

Sasha’s elimination was such a loss. Click through to see an updated list of who’s still in the running.

