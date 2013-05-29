FLUFF: Why did Beyonce have this man escorted out of her concert?

1. Beyonce gets butt-slapped during concert, reacts surprisingly well

So Beyonce kicked a fan out of a concert yesterday because he slapped her bum in the middle of a song.

Thirty-one-year-old-not-pregnant Queen B was performing “Irreplaceable” at The Forum in Copenhagen and was touching the hands of fans when one gentleman decided to take advantage of his close proximity and smacked her in the backside.

Her reaction to the slap? Turning around and calmly telling the man, “I will have you escorted out right now, alright?” And then turning back around to keep singing.

All class. Watch the video below:

3. Jennifer Hawkins won’t be changing her name after marriage.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jen is set to marry 30-year-old Jake Wall next month – but she’s decided that she’s not going to change her name.

According to News Limited, Hawkins said: “I’m not changing my name but it will be cool (to be married)… it’s no biggie, it’s a decision we both wanted to do and it’s just the way it is. I’ll definitely be a `Mrs’ but we’re not traditional in that sense (of taking his name).”

The pair dated for six years before getting engaged in 2011.

5. The ongoing Celebrity Apprentice feud heats up…

Anyone who watches Celebrity Apprentice knows that PR guru Roxy Jacenko and Olympic swimmer Stephanie Rice are not each other’s biggest fans. And this morning, Roxy told Kyle and Jackie O exactly why they didn’t get along, saying: “Stephanie doesn’t want to do anything, everything is… I don’t even know where to start! Stephanie… is not my best friend.”