'I always wanted to be a childhood educator. Now I'm leaving the profession, completely demoralised.'

From an early age, I had a fascination for children’s worlds. Christmas Day in my teen years was spent on the floor with my younger cousins, avoiding the overwhelming insecurity I felt around adults.
My interest in children appeared mutual; I recall entering a family friend's home and being hugged by a child I had never met to the shock of the young boy's parents.
Even now, I often pull faces at children in supermarket aisles, amused by their constant eagerness for play. Looking back, it was probably fate that I would start a career in early education.
I began working in early childhood education in 2012.
I entered the profession as a painfully shy 18-year-old male in a large, female-dominated work environment.
“Female dominated” might be an understatement: there were over 20 female educators... and me. Only now do I realise how daunting that was, however, I received nothing but support and encouragement from every colleague and parent.
The job was incredibly difficult. I worked with toddlers and soon learned the tumultuous reality that is the life of a two-year-old. Over the span of a minute, the same child could experience pure bliss and complete agony without a reasonable explanation.
This required educators that were sensitive, calm, confident and decisive.
My immaturity became apparent instantly and my character flaws were exposed every moment of every day. I simply did not have the life experience to deal with complex emotions and conflicts effectively. I recall timidly asking a child to sit on his bottom and him responding by looking deep into my eyes and spitting directly in my face.
I was so ashamed, I quietly walked outside and wiped the saliva off with my shirt, and returned to the room without telling anyone.
