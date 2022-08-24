'I always wanted to be a childhood educator. Now I'm leaving the profession, completely demoralised.'

In my early years, I also had some truly beautiful moments. I recall spending time in the nursery room and holding a baby in my arms, rocking it to sleep. A staff member smiled at me and said “you’ll make a great dad one day.”

For the first time in my life, I felt that being a sensitive male was not something to be ashamed of; perhaps it could even be a positive thing.

I spent a short time in a disability childcare centre in Sydney’s South West. It exposed me to the extreme poverty that exists in this country. I witnessed the impact that drug addiction, alcoholism and violence has on our most vulnerable.

I recall a child yelling during sleep time as the red and blue lights in the room brought back memories of the police knocking down her front door and arresting her father for assault. The needs in that community meant I had to take on an extraordinary amount of responsibility.

One of those being replacing the tracheostomy tube of a three-year-old. The task required one educator to hold the child down whilst the other had to pull out the tube and quickly replace it. The process had to be smooth as the child was not able to breathe during the transition.

This work eventually took its toll on me personally and I craved the professionalism I saw in primary school education.

I went to university and for two years worked as a primary school teacher. I spent those years in a state of complete overwhelm, drowning under the breadth of responsibility the job entails. I discovered major gaps in children’s learning and obvious flaws in the education system going from early childhood to primary.

The behaviours that communicated the primary needs of love and support in early childhood were often viewed as ‘disruptive’ and ‘rude’ in primary teaching. Teachers aren’t given the time or space to reflect on these behaviours deeply. I didn’t want to be a cog in a broken machine, so I left primary teaching with a newfound appreciation for the early childhood system.

I returned to early childhood reinvigorated and confident that I could merge my skills accumulated in primary teaching into early childhood. I quickly got work in Sydney's inner suburbs and felt as though I had become the educator I looked up to when I first began 10 years earlier.

My colleagues would comment on my authenticity with children and how I made the job “look easy.” I was so encouraged by my impact that I began working as a room leader and taking on the responsibilities of other lead educators.

It soon became clear that this was no longer the same job.

Unfortunately, the craft that is caring for the social, emotional and physical wellbeing of up to 20 children was only half of the job. The paperwork was overwhelming, and parents were to be notified of what their children ate, their toileting, when they slept and of course what learning took place during the day. Completing these tasks was to be done WHILST meeting the needs of the children.