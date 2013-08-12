Charles Saatchi is now using the media to abuse Nigella Lawson

By ROSIE WATERLAND

In June this year, Nigella Lawson was physically abused in public by her husband, Charles Saatchi.

In the months since then, Saatchi’s behaviour has become increasingly desperate.

Now that Nigella has filed for divorce, he no longer has direct access to his victim, so he has moved on to battering her through the media.

This week, he proactively called giant international news site, The Daily Mail, to claim that Nigella had ‘abandoned’ his 18 year old daughter, her step-daughter. And you won’t believe what he did next. The Daily Mail reports:

“…Saatchi brought Phoebe to the telephone in Italy, where they are on holiday, for her to read out a brief statement that she volunteered to the Mail. With her voice trembling slightly, she said: ‘The statement is: “Nigella has not spoken to me since she left our house on that Sunday when the newspaper story appeared. She has behaved in a very cold-hearted way. She has been my mother since I was seven or eight and has just abandoned me.” That’s it.'”

The guy who is accused of abusing her Saatchi added to the journalist:

“However disappointed Nigella may have been with me as a husband, I’m heartbroken that Phoebe has been totally abandoned in this way.”

When approached with the public words of her step-daughter, Nigella refused to comment.

Which pretty much makes it obvious that she’s a cold-hearted bitch. At least, that’s the message being pushed by The Daily Mail, who have become complicit in helping Saatchi emotionally abuse his ex-wife further by regurgitating his nasty slurs.



Throughout their most recent article, there is a bizarre focus on her career and her ‘ambition’ and how that must be the mitigating factor behind why she left (or even why the abuse occurred), rather than, you know, just wanting to escape her abuser.

Cos business ladies be bitches. ICY bitches.

First, it’s established that Saatchi is totes sad because he only chokes ladies sometimes and all this bad press is really unfair you guys:

“He is said to be seething that, after ten years of marriage, most of it happy, Nigella hasn’t uttered a single word in his defence.”

Oh. Well. Most of it was happy (right up until he choked her in public).

How could she not go out of her way to tell everyone what a top bloke he was during all those times he wasn’t choking her? Why is she being so nasty?

Because she’s a savvy business woman whose career is more important to her than ANYTHING, that’s why.