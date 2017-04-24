“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white; I asked her before we came on.”

With those words, Channel Nine presenter Amber Sherlock made her way into the Aussie TV history books for all the wrong reasons.

And more than three months after the #JacketGate scandal made headlines, both in Australia and around the world, it seems as though we're not quite sick of the 'scandal' just yet.

That's why, one of the highlights of last night's Logie Awards was Peter Helliar and Kat Stewart hilariously spoofing the incident.

And that's why Amber Sherlock has made headlines (again) by choosing to wear white on the Logies red carpet.