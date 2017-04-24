fashion

#JacketGate's Amber Sherlock shares exactly why she dared to wear white at the Logies.

“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white; I asked her before we came on.”

With those words, Channel Nine presenter Amber Sherlock made her way into the Aussie TV history books for all the wrong reasons.

Source: Channel 9

And more than three months after the #JacketGate scandal made headlines, both in Australia and around the world, it seems as though we're not quite sick of the 'scandal' just yet.

That's why, one of the highlights of last night's Logie Awards was Peter Helliar and Kat Stewart hilariously spoofing the incident.

And that's why Amber Sherlock has made headlines (again) by choosing to wear white on the Logies red carpet.

2017 Logie Awards Amber Sherlock
Amber Sherlock arrives at the 59th Annual Logie Awards. Image via Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

While most would never want to hear their name associated with the word "white" ever again, Sherlock had a different idea when she stepped out at the 2017 Logies last night.

You see, she wasn't about to let some nasty online trolls get in the way of her doing her thing and wearing whatever she wanted.

While she denied her choice of outfit was a direct nod to the incident, Sherlock told Fairfax that she couldn't "shy away from it".

Amber-Sherlock-jacketgate-spoof
"OH, am I wearing white? Didn't notice." Image: Channel Nine

"I just want to show that I have a sense of humour and I can take it on board," she said.

"At the end of the day, I was the subject of something absolutely extraordinary which no one could ever have foreseen, and I can laugh at myself too."

Plus, she added, she likes wearing white, and no amount of viral infamy can take that away.

"I also love white and I don't want to stop wearing it. You got to own it."

That, my friends, is called bouncing back with style and grace.

Check out all the red carpet from the 2017 Logies.

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sophie Monk
ADVERTISEMENT
Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
ADVERTISEMENT
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
ADVERTISEMENT
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ADVERTISEMENT
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich
Fiona-Falkiner-Logies-2017-Dress
Fiona Falkiner and Libby Babet
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???