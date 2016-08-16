"The moment I learned we can't always be the best at everything we do."

Like many other Australians over the past few days, I’ve been watching the Olympics.
And I watched, on the verge of tears, when sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell failed to win a medal in their two preferred swimming events.
I was horrified when Cate described her performance at the Olympics as “the greatest choke ever” and begged the country to still be proud of her performance.
‘Is winning gold the only thing that matters?’ I thought.
‘Is coming fifth, or sixth, or eighth, or whatever in an Olympic final not a huge achievement on its own?’
I watched the commentary unfolding on social media about the Campbell sisters, and other Olympic ‘disappointments’ from other events and countries. Did the girls’ poor performances and apologies mean those who did win gold, silver and bronze were less deserving? After all, they made an Olympic final as well, and pulled off the performances of their lives to break records and stand on the top of the podium.
Those two Olympic finals had eight competitors in each, but only one of them could be the best. And sometimes, that person can’t be you. Maybe it’s time to accept that fact.
And just like that my Rio campaign has come to an end. It was not the week I worked for, dreamt of and hoped for, but it is the reality I’ve got. Thank you to everyone for your support, it has made the past 48hours easier. You might all be stuck with me for the next 4 years! #oneteam A photo posted by Cate Campbell (@cate_campbell) on