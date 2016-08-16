"The moment I learned we can't always be the best at everything we do."

Like many other Australians over the past few days, I’ve been watching the Olympics.

And I watched, on the verge of tears, when sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell failed to win a medal in their two preferred swimming events.

I was horrified when Cate described her performance at the Olympics as “the greatest choke ever” and begged the country to still be proud of her performance.

Not the optimal result tonight but I swam my little heart out and 4th at an Olympic Games isn’t the worst thing that’s ever happened to me ???? Thanks to everyone for the love and support…looking forward to the 50 tomorrow! A photo posted by Bronte Campbell (@bronte_campbell) on Aug 11, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

‘Is winning gold the only thing that matters?’ I thought.

‘Is coming fifth, or sixth, or eighth, or whatever in an Olympic final not a huge achievement on its own?’

I watched the commentary unfolding on social media about the Campbell sisters, and other Olympic ‘disappointments’ from other events and countries. Did the girls’ poor performances and apologies mean those who did win gold, silver and bronze were less deserving? After all, they made an Olympic final as well, and pulled off the performances of their lives to break records and stand on the top of the podium.

Those two Olympic finals had eight competitors in each, but only one of them could be the best. And sometimes, that person can’t be you. Maybe it’s time to accept that fact.