The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 9.

Mr Hunt expects the first million doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Australia next month subject to final approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, due in the next two weeks.

Once approved, supplies are expected to ramp up to three million per month through October to December.

The ABC reports, the Moderna vaccine is expected to be rolled out nationwide, with the majority of doses to be used as booster shots for people who have received AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

It's arrival comes on top of the effective doubling of the Pfizer vaccines to two million per week, as well as the home manufactured AstraZeneca type.

This increased supply comes as vaccination rates have doubled from 700,000 per week a month-and-a-half ago to almost 1.3 million over the past seven days.

The TGA is also assessing a new antibody treatment, Sotrovimab, which is expected to be available for use later this year.

"This medicine is not for everybody," Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told reporters in Canberra.

"It will be mostly aimed at people that are not vaccinated. It will be mostly for people who are at highest risk of severe disease, and it needs to be given early in the treatment course."

Newspoll shows Delta taking a toll on PM.

There's also been a fall in confidence in his federal government's management of the pandemic as state governments try to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest Newspoll published in Monday's The Australian.

For the first time, more people – 49 per cent of those surveyed – say they are unhappy with Mr Morrison's management of the pandemic.

People were even more unhappy with the prime minister's handling of the vaccine rollout with 59 per cent of respondents saying they were dissatisfied.