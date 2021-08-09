The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 9.

Children to start getting Pfizer jab, as authorities prepare for arrival of third vaccine option.
Young Australians can start getting the Pfizer jab from Monday, with Sydney looking no closer to ending weeks of COVID-19 lockdown and the number of deaths continuing to rise.
Children from 12 to 15 years of age with underlying medical conditions, and Indigenous and remote community children will have access to Pfizer, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
"That's about 220,000 children", he told ABC's Insiders on Sunday.
Vaccines are likely to be approved and available for all children aged 12 and over from around October and jabs will be administered at schools and medical centres, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says. https://t.co/9y6x09F2AF— Financial Review (@FinancialReview) August 8, 2021
Children more broadly in that age group, are being considered by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
"All the advice is they are likely to open that up to kids and school-based vaccination programs are planned with every state or territory," he said.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has promised millions of doses of another mRNA type of vaccine will be available in coming months, as hundreds of Sydneysiders continue to be infected by COVID-19 with a rising death toll.
The Moderna vaccine is about to be approved in Australia. Here's what we know https://t.co/UxUzwU8WvV— ABC News (@abcnews) August 8, 2021