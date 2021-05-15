Who killed Erin? All the Mare of Easttown theories in one place.

Content warning: This post contains many spoilers for the first season of Mare of Easttown. Read on at your own risk.

When Mare of Easttown dropped on Binge a month ago a lot of people quickly wrote it off as just another dead girl murder mystery.

But four episodes in, it's become one of the most talked about TV series of 2021 so far.

The series follows the story of Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) a police detective who is struggling to solve the disappearance of a local girl named Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan). Katie also happens to be the daughter of Dawn, Mare's former friend and high school basketball teammate.

Mare's personal life is crumbling around her when another local girl, a teen mum named Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), is found murdered on the edge of town.

Watch the trailer for Mare of Easttown. Post continues below.

There's several reasons Mare of Easttown has been such a standout hit. First of all, the star power. The cast includes a greasy pony-tailed-Winslet as Mare, a strangely attractive drunken slurring Evan Peters as her police partner Detective Zabel, and Guy Pearce as her mysterious silver fox love interest.

Then there's the loveable and relatable family dynamics. Mare's mum is living with her to help her take care of her grandson, but she's also going to Mare's ex husband's engagement party next door.

But most of all, we've kept coming back each week because the mystery is so good. There's so many potential dirtbags in Easttown who could be the killer. Plus, there's the mystery of what's happening with the other two missing girls, and how all of this might or might not connect back to Mare's son's suicide.

The internet is rife with theories. So we've rounded them up for you here:

It was the dodgy priest.

We learn in episode three the last person Erin called the night she was murdered was Deacon Mark Burton (James McArdle). The deacon is a quiet, unassuming, upstanding member of his community who could 100 per cent be a murdering pedophile. It's just his... essence, if you know what I mean.

Detective Zabel then learns that Burton was moved on from his last parish because he was accused of sexual misconduct by the parents of a 14-year-old girl.

Look, he seems super suss, but I have a feeling he is a big ole' red herring.