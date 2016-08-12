sports

Tonga's Olympic flag bearer is actually the perfect man.

There may have been 207 flag bearers in the Rio Olympics opening ceremony, but only one truly captured our imaginations hearts.

The well-oiled, shirtless Tongan one.

This is him.

Twitter lit up as little-known taekwondo athlete and occasional model TaiPita Nikolas Taufatofua walked ahead of his team.

With good reason.

But it appears there’s more to the man than his chiselled rig.

Here’s what we know:

1. He’s 32.

2. He was born in Australia, but raised in Tonga.

3. His father is Tongan, his mother is Australian-British.

4. He currently lives in Brisbane.

5. He has an engineering degree and is working on his master’s degree

6. He works at Sandgate House, which an emergency support service for homeless youth.

7. He is the first Tongan to qualify in taekwondo for the Olympics.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

8. He started the sport at age five and over the years has broken six bones, torn three ligaments and spent three months in a wheelchair.

9. He tried to crowdfund his Olympic dream.

10. He once did a spot of modelling, showcasing wedding-wear for an Aussie events company.

11. The bottom half of his Olympics garb is called a tapa, has traditional design called a manulua and is held up by a kafa. His auntie made his.

12. His Instagram followers jumped by 1000 in the first hour after he appeared at Rio.

Oh yeah, and he’s single. Should we have mentioned that bit first?

Meanwhile these are the Aussie women we’ve been keeping an eye on Rio:

Australian women to look out for at the Rio Olympics.

Swimming sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell. Image via Getty.Swimming sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell. Image via Getty.
Trap shooter Laetisha Scanlan. Image via Getty.Trap shooter Laetisha Scanlan. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Matildas. Image via Getty.The Matildas. Image via Getty.
Cyclist Anna Meares. Image via Getty.Cyclist Anna Meares. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
BMX rider Caroline Buchanan. Image via Getty.BMX rider Caroline Buchanan. Image via Getty.
World Sevens Rugby player Ellia Green. Image via Getty.World Sevens Rugby player Ellia Green. Image via Getty.

Feature image: Instagram

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???