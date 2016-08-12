Tonga's Olympic flag bearer is actually the perfect man.

There may have been 207 flag bearers in the Rio Olympics opening ceremony, but only one truly captured our
imaginations hearts.
The well-oiled, shirtless Tongan one.
This is him.
Twitter lit up as little-known taekwondo athlete and occasional model TaiPita Nikolas Taufatofua walked ahead of his team.
With good reason.
But it appears there’s more to the man than his chiselled rig.
Here’s what we know:
1. He’s 32.
2. He was born in Australia, but raised in Tonga.
3. His father is Tongan, his mother is Australian-British.
4. He currently lives in Brisbane.
5. He has an engineering degree and is working on his master’s degree
6. He works at Sandgate House, which an emergency support service for homeless youth.
7. He is the first Tongan to qualify in taekwondo for the Olympics.
Time to make History! I am ready! Mathew 17:20 – ” If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. And nothing will be impossible for you.” #SetGoalsSooBigThatTheyBothScareAndExciteYou! #taekwondo #mma #martialarts #karate #brazil #athlete #gym #tonga #australia #ninja #calisthenics #yoga #inspire #motivate