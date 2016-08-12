Tonga's Olympic flag bearer is actually the perfect man.

There may have been 207 flag bearers in the Rio Olympics opening ceremony, but only one truly captured our imaginations hearts.

The well-oiled, shirtless Tongan one.

This is him.

Twitter lit up as little-known taekwondo athlete and occasional model TaiPita Nikolas Taufatofua walked ahead of his team.

With good reason.

Surely the Tongan flag bearer will be sponsored by Reef tanning oil by the end of the week pic.twitter.com/JwHLWgOL08 — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) August 6, 2016

No one go near Tonga's flag bearer with an open flame #Rio2016 — SLawson (@sophievlawson) August 6, 2016

And now, the Tongan flag bearer and star of the upcoming Magic Mike origin movies — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) August 6, 2016

The sound you hear is your wife running away to the Tongan flag bearer. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) August 6, 2016

But it appears there’s more to the man than his chiselled rig.

Here’s what we know:

1. He’s 32.

2. He was born in Australia, but raised in Tonga.

3. His father is Tongan, his mother is Australian-British.

4. He currently lives in Brisbane.

5. He has an engineering degree and is working on his master’s degree

6. He works at Sandgate House, which an emergency support service for homeless youth.

7. He is the first Tongan to qualify in taekwondo for the Olympics.