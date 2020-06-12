A TV show pulled and a public apology: Why everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's best friend.

If you had Googled 'Jessica Mulroney' last week, you would have found many articles about the fashion expert who styles a Canadian first lady and is best friends with royalty.

Now, the 40-year-old is in the news for a far more serious reason.

This week, Mulroney stepped back from her social media platform and has been dropped by a number of networks and brands after Canadian blogger and influencer, Sasha Exeter, shared that she had been subject to "a series of very problematic behaviours" from the TV star and stylist.

Here is everything you need to know about this evolving story.

Who is Jessica Mulroney?

Jessica Mulroney, née Brownstein, is a Canadian fashion- and wedding stylist who previously hosted styling segments on US morning show Good Morning America.

Mulroney is also a close friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who she met while styling Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, former TV host and wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Mulroney is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Why is Jessica Mulroney in the news?

On June 11, Canadian blogger and influencer, Sasha Exeter, posted an IGTV video titled 'My Amy Cooper Experience' on Instagram.

In the 12-minute video, Exeter detailed how Mulroney, a former acquaintance, contacted her after she posted a general callout on her Instagram about the importance of high-profile figures, including herself, using their platforms to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.