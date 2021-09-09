"He handed me a note." The baffling true story behind Stan's The Mystery of D.B. Cooper.

On November 24, 1971, a man supposedly named Dan Cooper (also referred to as D.B. Cooper) approached the Northwest Orient Airlines counter in Portland, Oregon, and purchased a one-way ticket to Seattle, Washington.

The man, who appeared to be in his mid-40s, looked like any other passenger.

He was wearing a business suit with a black tie and horn-rimmed sunglasses, and while the plane was waiting on the tarmac, he ordered a bourbon and soda.

Shortly after takeoff, the man handed flight attendant Florence Schaffner a note.

Schaffner was used to being slipped notes scrawled with phone numbers or hotel rooms numbers by male passengers.

But this time was different.

"Just as we were starting to roll down the runway, the flight attendant next to me handed me this note," fellow Northwest Orient Airlines flight attendant Tina Mucklow shared in Stan's The Mystery of D.B. Cooper.

"It said, 'You're being hijacked. I have a bomb. Come and sit with me.'"

From that moment forward, flight attendant Tina Mucklow became the man's point person, transcribing his list of demands – including four parachutes and $200,000 in twenty-dollar bills – and delivering them to the captain of the plane.

Although Mucklow, then 22, felt shaken when she saw what looked like dynamite inside the man's briefcase, she sat with the hijacker for most of the 30-minute flight to Seattle.

"I was there for the hijacker to kind of keep him feeling safe, reassured, comfortable and not detonating that bomb," Mucklow told Rolling Stone.