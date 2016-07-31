Oh dear. Nikki Gogan may have given away the winner of The Bachelor.

Uhhh, we don’t know whether to be curious or downright disappointed by this news.

In an interview with Access All Areas current contestant on The Bachelor, Nikki Gogan, may have accidentally revealed who ended up with Richie.

When asked about her first meeting with Richie, Nikki seemed to hint that the relationship is ongoing.

“When I first met him I was in his eyes immediately,” she said. “And that’s something that continues…continued, continued.”

Sorry, what?

Richie and Nikki's first date.

*Continued*

Note her use of tenses.

Now, we may just be reading into this a tad too much but little things like this don't usually get out so easily.

That wasn't the whole interview, either.

Click through to see an updated gallery of who's still in contention for Richie's heart. Post continues after video...

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

The real estate agent from Perth, also Richie's hometown, went on to reflect on their first kiss.

"The first one was so good, I had to go back for more," she said.

"It was a very spur of the moment thing. Richie and I just clicked and really hit it off.

"I didn't want to waste any time with him. I was very aware that there were 18 gorgeous girls back at the mansion at that point. I did the maths and thought, 'Right, my next individual date isn't going to come around quickly."

Good point, Nikki.

But, we're not happy.

LISTEN: Did you hear our Bach Chat team covered the first, mind blowing premiere? Post continues...



It was evident from the first episode that she had captured Richie's heart but WE DON'T WANT TO KNOW NOW.

We want to watch the highs and lows, the loves and the awkward I'm-not-into-you moments. We want all of that.

Nikki was the first woman to receive from Richie and their first date looked to be quite successful (if you get what we mean).

We're just hoping there are no more spoilers.