We're calling it: Elly is going to pull a Honey Badger during The Bachelorette finale.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Strewth.

During last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Elly bid a tearful farewell to BEAUTIFUL, LONG-HAIRED, ROCK-LOVING ANGEL Adam.

via GIPHY

She sent the youngest, secret Hemsworth brother home after he completely forgot how to string sentences together during his hometown.

Adam took it like a true gent and didn't do a shout or a storm off, then Elly broke down in tears as she watched his limo drive away.

In that moment, people all around Australia started putting their rocks out for Adam and there were calls for the 24-year-old to be our next Bachelor.

Then, just as we were adjusting to Adam's departure and Elly's upcoming decision, Channel Ten rolled out the promo for tonight's finale.

In the promo, we see snippets of Elly's last dates with Joe Woodbury and Frazer Neate. She says she can definitely see herself falling in love with "him", but doesn't specify... who.

Then Osher's voice says there's a "heart-wrenching twist... that no one saw coming" in store for Elly. Meanwhile Elly, dressed in a white gown, gets out of a limo and walks into a room as if she's going in to speak to one of the guys. There's crying in the room. And then she walks back down the hallway crying.

It's very reminiscent of that time Jarrod Woodgate walked down the beach crying for six years.

#NeverForget