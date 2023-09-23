Did Kendall, Roman or Shiv win? The children taking over from Rupert Murdoch.

They say life imitates art. Or is it the other way around?

If you're a fan of the hit HBO series Succession you would be well aware of the fact that the very rich and powerful family at the centre of the fictional story is loosely based on a few real-life media empires.

Although it was never confirmed to be a direct scripted dramatisation of one particular media family, Succession's showrunner Jesse Armstrong did say that the writers drew a lot of inspiration from the Murdoch family.

If you're not familiar, I'll get you up to speed with a very simplified interpretation of the show.

Logan Roy is the CEO and founder of Waystar Royco, one of America's most powerful media empires. As he enters old age and poor health episodes, much speculation arises over which of his four children (if any of them at all) will become his successor.

There's backstabbing, cheating and near-overdoses - you know, good old family fun.

As the four series of Succession unfolded, it was hard not to draw conclusions to Rupert Murdoch, his powerful role as chairman of Fox News and News Corp, and his turbulent family life.

While the final season of Succession wrapped up back in May earlier this year, it looks like the real-life Murdochs have taken an interesting story arc indeed. This week it was announced that at age 92 and a seven-decade tenure, Rupert will be stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp to make way for a new successor.