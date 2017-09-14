Who are the "seven girlfriends" in boxer and domestic abuser Floyd Mayweather's orbit?

Floyd Mayweather did an interview with a legitimate puppet overnight and revealed he’s “seven deep” on the girlfriend scale.

Don’t worry, I suddenly have a blistering headache too. But stay with me.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather (yes, that is now his official middle name) sat down to speak with YouTube channel Awkward Puppets about – ding ding ding you guessed it – his money, but also his “women”.

“Seven deep. That’s D-E-E-P. Seven deep. Like seven girls,” the retired boxer so eloquently spelled out for those watching at home. “You know, we go out to eat, some of us travel together.”

“You know, having one is too close to having none,” the 40-year-old continued, surely borrowing the quote from Plato or Aristotle.

Mayweather, who has been convicted of bashing women no less than six times, tends to allude to his multiple girlfriends on social media, with pearlers like this:

Ladies love to be spoiled. 10 Hermes Birkin Bags cause I can. #hermes #birkin #tmt #tbe A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

(… I’d like to add that ladies love to, you know, not be bashed. Actually, we love not being bashed EVEN MORE than handbags. But I digress.)

Vile boxer aside, the interview does raise one curious question: Who are the seven women currently in Mayweather’s orbit?