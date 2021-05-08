At 25, Whitney Wolfe Herd was forced to leave her job at Tinder. Now, she's worth $1.5 billion.

At a 2017 launch party for Bumble's latest product, CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd stood up in front of her attendees and said: "The power lunch is no longer just for men. We all deserve a seat at the table."

Whitney Wolfe Herd has created an empire.

Since starting Bumble in 2014, the app has generated over 100 million subscribers worldwide and in 2021, Wolfe Herd became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire after taking the company public.

But the lesser known story is that Wolfe Herd started the dating app off the back of multiple instances of abuse and harassment.

Whitney Wolfe Herd always had an entrepreneurial streak.

While studying international studies at Southern Methodist University at 20, Wolfe Herd started a business selling bamboo tote bags to help those affected by the BP oil spill. She teamed up with celebrity stylist Patrick Aufdenkamp and launched the non-profit organisation Help Us Project.

Soon after, celebrities, including the likes of Rachel Zoe and Nicole Richie, were spotted wearing the bags.

Two years later, at age 22, Wolfe Herd starting working for the startup incubator Hatch Labs. Then, she was involved in a startup called Cardify, which was headed by Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.

While the startup was later abandoned, Wolfe Herd continued to work with Rad and joined the development team for the dating app, Tinder.

In 2012, Wolfe Herd became a co-founder and vice president of marketing at Tinder. She was the brains behind the app's name, and recruited most of its early users through on-campus university marketing.