This White Ribbon Day, Osher Günsberg writes for Mamamia on what men can do to stop the violence.

Violence against women in Australia is a national shame, and it’s up to men to put a stop to it.

How do we do that? We do it by speaking out against it.

Because no man who has emotionally abused, threatened violence, hit, injured or murdered his domestic partner is alone. That man has family. He interacts with society. He has mates. He has men in his life who know full well how he gets when he is angry.

They know full well exactly what goes on in his house. They know what he is capable of, and what he has done. They know full well even from the language a stranger uses during an interaction as simple as talking to a woman in a shop that he may have a dangerously dehumanising view of women.

Today is White Ribbon Day, Australia’s only national, male-led campaign to end men’s violence against women. Post continues below.