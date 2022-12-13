Did they sleep together? All your questions about The White Lotus finale, answered.

It's over.
The White Lotus season two finale went out with a (couple of) bang(s) (namely from a gun and also Tanya's head on the side of a boat).
And while we gasped and screamed and cursed GODDAMN YOU GREG, Mike White's writing also leaves a lot of grey area up for audience interpretation. So... we have questions. Many of them.
Here's what we've been left pondering after watching the finale episode:
WHERE IS GREG?
When Greg swanned off back to the States for a couple of days mid-holiday, it was suspicious.
But suss in the way that we all thought he was just having an affair. It took a little longer for us to realise he was orchestrating an elaborate murder plot with a gaggle of faux high-end gays, including one who was deeply in love with him.