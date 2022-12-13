Did they sleep together? All your questions about The White Lotus finale, answered.

I'm firmly in team 'they definitely f***ed'.

What did the smashing of the vase mean?

As Ethan and Harper are finally getting freaky, they accidentally smash the Testa di Moro vase in their room.

These vases have popped up all season, and represent the important Sicilian legend about a man who cheated on his wife and children with a Sicilian girl. When the girl discovered he was married, she cut off his head and turned it into a vase which grew basil watered by her tears.

So the breaking of it could represent the fact that they're now 'even', if we believe Daphne and Ethan hooked up and Harper and Cameron kissed/maybe did a little more than kiss. No one needs to chop off heads in this relationship (for now)!

Speaking to Variety, Will Sharpe said that for him, it also represented a release.

"It's a cathartic moment. This fear of infidelity and the consequences have sort of hung over this — particularly Ethan and Harper, but all four of them — in different ways across the series. It’s also maybe a kind of wink about how the red herring of one of our heads being chopped off is over: You don’t have to worry about that anymore. But more than anything, I just felt like it was a symbol of sort of overall catharsis, that these two people who have been longing to find a connection and pushing each other further and further away, have somehow managed to find it again in that moment."

What happened to the captain of the boat?

“Please! These gays…they’re trying to murder me!” is the best line of dialogue on tv this year.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/kkXRDTumWp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022

I pray that Mr "Tutti gay!" and his little hat survived Tanya's... moment.

I do, however, hope the Other Gay who jumped off the boat in a panic is eaten by an Italian shark.

What will Jack do now?

It seems like hot not-nephew Jack was entirely dependent on Quentin for... everything.

With that gone, and it sounding like Quentin had very little to pass on, what will happen to him? I hope he lands on his feet, simply for being one of the most interesting/complex characters in the show.

How did Cameron survive?

I know the answer to this is that The White Lotus is all about showing us how little consequence your actions are to your future when you're this privileged.

BUT STILL.

Cameron was the most insufferable, obvious villain from the early moments and I, for one, was actively rooting for his death. Ah, well. Daphne's blonde haired, blue-eyed kid is fair revenge, I suppose.

Did Cameron's luggage ever arrive?

His style was giving 'purchased on a whim from the hotel gift shop' until the very end.

Why was no one worried about the erupting volcano?

i wanna know why they collectively don’t give a fuck that Etna is actually erupting 😭😭😭 #TheWhiteLotus — Tangerine 𖤐 (@colegasmen) December 12, 2022

Mt Etna was firey in the finale!

Mt Etna, an hour from the filming location of Taormina, is almost always firey - it's one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity - so it makes sense that none of the characters were super concerned. Plus, they were all preoccupied with their own affairs/scams/murder plots.

The eruption was also real. Aubrey Plaza told Cosmpolitan Etna erupted while they were filming, which lines up with its last two eruptions in February 2022.

How much money did Lucia scam the Di Grassos out of in total?

So, that's 50,000 euros in cash after Albie traded money for putting in a good word for his dad to his mum. Plus, there's whatever else of Dom's money they spent on their new designer outfits, cocktails, and hotel amenities.

I'm estimating 70k, and honestly, Dom and Albie deserve it (and clearly don't really care, because... rich).

Not bad for a week's work.

Also, shout out to Alessio for being so willing to help them out as Lucia's fake pimp. An ally!

lucia was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. she is THE it girl pic.twitter.com/BfMdPmnFey — matt (@mattxiv) December 12, 2022

Then there's Mia, who got what she wanted to when Valentina gave her the singing job.

They officially won The White Lotus. Give us the spin-off!

