Ten things that are more diverse than Labor's 'Australia First' ad.

If you tuned into the Channel Nine news last night – or logged onto Twitter today – you might have caught a whiff of Labor’s new stinker of an advertising campaign.

In it, Bill Shorten promises to “put Australians first” when it comes to jobs and procurement and stands next to a group of Aussies who are, look, they’re almost all white.

I mean, look closely — there’s definitely one Asian woman…

You can watch Bill Shorten’s response to the ad here. (Post continues after video.)

The ad has been rightly panned and pulled for ignoring the magic of multiculturalism, with the opposition leader now apologising for the “bad oversight”.

I mean, fair cop, sure.

Some people have pointed out the lack of diversity in the ALP’s video about local jobs. Fair cop. A bad oversight that won’t happen again. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) May 8, 2017

Anyway, we’re here to help and came up with some places the Shorten team could learn a thing or two about diversity.

1. The first season of The Bachelorette.

After a nationwide search involving 1000s of men, great to see such diversity @channelten on #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/olOGGgSOD9 — Alex Wain (@alexwain) September 8, 2015

2. The Oscars.

3. Donald Trump's cabinet.

Proud to welcome our great Cabinet this afternoon for our first meeting. Unfortunately 4 seats were empty because Senate Dems are delaying! pic.twitter.com/mykytxPkD9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017

4. Malcolm Turnbull's cabinet.