A moving truck and a press conference fail: What is happening in the White House right now.

On Saturday, local time, crowds danced outside the White House in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US election. Inside the "People's House", though, was a president who refuses to concede and remains in denial that he could have lost the presidency.

So what is actually happening inside the White House?

Since the election, President Donald Trump has launched a chaotic and tumultuous campaign to falsely insist he won the election. The 74-year-old is currently in the process of launching a number of legal battles across US states - some of which he has already lost.

Here's everything we know about what's going on inside the White House right now.

Donald Trump's golf day.

On Saturday, just before news organisations announced Joe Biden as the winner of the US Election, the president played golf at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia.

According to sources who spoke with The New York Times, President Trump was "surprisingly calm, given the news he had received when he arrived at the club".

Donald Trump played golf as the result of the US election was announced. Image: Getty.

He returned to the White House on Saturday afternoon, where jubilant crowds were celebrating his loss on the Washington streets. Many waved Biden-Harris flags, whilst others held up "BYE DON" and "GOOD RIDDANCE" signs.

Photos show the President looking glum in the motorcade, as he peered out the window to the crowds gathered outside.