Christian Dior, you've got to be joking.

By NICKY CHAMP

British model, Jourdan Dunn, wears a 32A (an Australian 10A) yet fashion house Dior have deemed her chest too big and dropped her from walking on the runway for their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2013-4 line.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Raf Simmons, the designer at the helm of the Dior house thinks a 10A chest and body is a little too curvaceous for his liking. Strangely enough, The Dior Couture show, which took place in Paris on July 1, had plenty of flesh on show with some models wearing entirely see-through mesh tops.

Twenty-two-year-old Dunn is considered one of the industry’s hottest models and has modelled for the likes of Burberry, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, Victoria’s Secret, Topshop, Gap and H&M. There’s no doubt her ‘look’ has a universal appeal.

The average Australian bra size is 14C and 40 per cent of Australian women now buy bras with a cup size of DD or higher.

Dunn was seemingly in good spirits about the whole kerfuffle, tweeting:

Ahahahahahaha I just for cancelled from Dior because of my boobs! I❤ fashion #Couture — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) June 30, 2013

Followed immediately by this: