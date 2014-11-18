9 places that you couldn't shop at online. Until now.

By JACQUI PORTER

If you’re like me and enjoy the bliss of shopping in your pajamas, you’re about to get a whole lot more excited about life.

Because the online shopping choices of us Aussie girls are about to get much better and laptops everywhere are about to get a solid workout – just in time for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday online retail sales, too.

Australia Post has just launched their new freight forwarding service, ShopMate, which basically allows you to shop from all the US sites that have previously been off limits since they don’t offer shipping to Australia.

You can feel safe and secure knowing your parcel is on route straight to your door, without handing over your contact details to a third party you barely know.

Hurrah! So to celebrate, here’s a list of nine of the best US-based stores we are about to get access to for the first time

1. Nike US Store.

Now, before you say “But we can buy Nikes here, that’s nothing new!” just you hang on a second.

Yes, it is true that we can buy Nikes here (for a huuuuugggggeeee price difference) but can you buy awesome, customisable, personalised Nikes that no one else in the world has? No sir-ee.

Well, now you can.

Add that glitter, up the colour and enjoy your own masterpiece on your tootsies.

Like these sweet Free Fly Knits. Image via www.facebook.com/nike

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Australia Post. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

2. Avenue Clothing.

Avenue Clothing is a well-known and well-loved store committed to funky fashion for curvy ladies – and up until now, only those based in the US.

But, thanks to Shopmate, Aussie girls can now access some awesome items from a great brand at really fantastic prices.

3. eShakti Clothing.

eShakti is the number one clothing designer in the USA focused on custom-made dresses. It’s all about your style, your size and your measurements.

You can choose a design, lengthen it, shorten it, add a split up the side… the list goes on. And the best thing is that it will be one of a kind.

Maxidress lover? Image via www.facebook.com/eshakti

4. Amazon.

There is nothing more annoying than finding exactly what you want on Amazon and then being told in the final stages of checkout that the item is not available for shipping to Australia.

Now you can shop to your heart’s content for basically anything and everything under the sun.

Amazon is particularly great for babies’ items such as prams, bedding and furniture.

5. Bath and Body Works.

If it’s yummy smelling stuff you’re after, Bath and Body works as a one stop shop. They’ve got body and bath, home decoration and candles, soap and skin products as well as some gorgeous gifts covered.