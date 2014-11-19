Where to shop when you've got Champagne taste on a beer budget.

By BERN MORLEY

Sometimes, I honestly believe that I was supposed be born into aristocracy. How else do I explain my attraction to the finer things in life?

In fact, I would say that I was born with the little-known affliction of ‘champagne taste on a beer budget’. It’s like I’ve got this inbuilt radar that detects good quality, often high-end fashion with just a glance. Unfortunately though, I also have this other, more insistent voice driven by my bank balance that is always quietly telling me to just calm the heck down.

So when I had children, that same radar just about melted down. I mean, have you SEEN the beautiful and cool clothes you can buy children?

Suddenly the world opened up to me in ways I could never have imagined. Cute kids clothes are my kryptonite but so is my husband’s disapproving looks, so I had to learn fairly fast how to become the kind of shopper who could still find beautiful, high-end, quality labels and be able to somehow make it feel like I had actually saved him money by shopping in the right places.

So this is where I let you in on my secret. One I thought I had left behind in Queensland but have been thrilled to realise I can now take advantage of here in Melbourne. It’s a little place called Trade Secret.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this is an advertorial for Trade Secret.

When I had my first child, 15 years ago, I was walking into the big department stores and falling in love with the beautiful, tiny outfits, WISHING I could afford them. There were outlet stores nearby, sure, but they were usually full of leftover items that their main stores couldn’t sell. And this is where Trade Secret was so wonderfully different. They had and still have current, new season stock, for up to 60% less than what you’d pay at a regular retailer. They manage this feat by negotiating great deals on their products directly with the brands and then passing those savings onto the customer. If this doesn’t feel like it can be true, then let me tell you more.

I was obviously always on the lookout for clothes for not only myself, but my husband also. As a surfer, he would sometimes pay through the nose for a t-shirt simply because of a small logo. When I brought him home that same t-shirt from Trade Secret and made him guess the price one day, he was stunned into silence. Something, I can tell you, that doesn’t happen all that often.