HELLO WORLD: The original cast of The Saddle Club, 19 years after it first aired.

Um, sorry, I don’t mean to alarm you but one of the hit TV shows of the 2000s, The Saddle Club, is now 19 years old.

If The Saddle Club was a human, it could drive now. Hell, they’d even be allowed to crack open a beer.

For people in Gen Y, or parents of Gen Y, they will remember The Saddle Club as significantly responsible for (mostly) young girls running around the schoolyard pretending they were horses. Also, a general dislike of any person called Veronica.

Eugh, Veronica.

Video by ABC

However, rather than reminisce about the good ol’ days of Pine Hollow Stables, let’s fast forward to where the cast has ended up today.

Sophie Bennett (Stevie Lake)

One third of the original Saddle Club trio said farewell to acting (I mean, you have definitely peaked with The Saddle Club) and decided to pursue a career in media.

Currently, a freelance producer, writer and low-key influencer in Canada, she has her own YouTube channel, where she posts on everything from how to grow your eyelashes to getting those effortlessly chic hair waves.