Taylor Swift was missing from the Met Gala, and we have some theories.

Last year, Taylor Swift was easily the biggest story to come out of the Met Gala.

For one thing, the pop superstar was named the event’s co-chair, a significant honour in the fashion world. She promoted it enthusiastically on social media and starred on the cover of the corresponding edition of Vogue magazine.

On the night, Taylor’s silver Louis Vuitton dress and brand new punky, platinum blonde hair quickly dominated the Met Gala media coverage — only to be usurped by footage of her dancing with actor Tom Hiddleston, who would later become her boyfriend.

All this considered, the 27-year-old’s absence from Tuesday’s gala was conspicuous. Though it wasn’t overly surprising; Taylor hasn’t been seen in public since February and her last Instagram was posted eight weeks ago (an eternity in Hollywood).

So where in the world is Taylor Alison Swift?

In the absence of any factual information, we've come up with a few theories as to why she was missing in action at today's Met Gala.

1. She had to take one of her cats to the vet.

Maybe Meredith Grey or Olivia Benson came down with something at the last minute, prompting a mad dash to the nearest New York vet.

Look, every fur-parent has been there.