Sarah Michelle Gellar was one of the biggest stars of the 00s. When Robin Williams died, she quit acting.





Content warning: This post includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

When Robin Williams took his own life in 2014, Sarah Michelle Gellar poured out her heart in an emotional statement.

"To my children he was Uncle Robin, to everyone he worked with he was the best boss anyone had ever known, and to me, he was not just an inspiration but he was the father I had always dreamed of having," she told People.

Williams' death affected Gellar deeply, in ways that she's only revealing now.

Gellar's parents – Rosellen, an early childhood teacher, and Arthur, who worked in the clothing industry – divorced when she was eight. By then, she was already well established as an actress, having been talent spotted at a young age.

"I was at a playdate with friends when I was about four, and this mother said, 'Do you want to be on TV?'" Gellar told the Independent. "I said, 'Sure.'"

Gellar's first dramatic role was in the 1983 tele movie An Invasion Of Privacy, but her most controversial was a Burger King ad she appeared in when she was just five. In it, she claimed Burger King was better than McDonald's. McDonald's sued, it dragged her into the lawsuit, and she spent on her childhood avoiding McDonald's restaurants.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in An Invasion of Privacy (Left) and in the Burger King advertisement (Right). Image: IMDb.