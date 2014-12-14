Reddit user ‘ToFat2Fish’ nearly broke the internet this week when he posted the following question: “Children of porn stars. How has this affected you growing up?”

And there definitely was no shortage of answers, with 3897 people responding to the thread within 48 hours. But it wasn’t the number of responses that has people talking. It’s the things that these so-called ‘children of porn’ had to share.

And many of them, as it turns out, are decidedly more normal than you may have expected.

Like this guy, who found out his dad was heavily involved in the adult film industry from a young age:

Well my dad was a big porn producer and director in the 70’s-90’s. It made him a ton of money but he blew it all gambling. There was always his porn movies and boxes out at his house. Don’t know if it affected me. I turned out pretty normal sexually. I did find out Ron Jeremy had sex in my kitchen. So there’s that.

There was also this girl, who has clearly benefited from her mum’s, umm, flexible career moves…

There’s a girl at my school and her mom is a adult movie star. I don’t know if it has affected in anyway, she seems pretty normal. Now the mom is running a yoga studio and the daughter is the youngest yoga instructor in the world.

But we started to feel sorry for users who shared their less-than-desirable parental-porn experiences. Like this poor soul…

I have a hard time watching porn because every once in a while my Dad will pop up. Imagine that, it is pretty weird.

Yeah, sorry but that’s pretty hard to imagine.

This guy even had to change schools…

A kid I was in high school with was notorious because his mom was in porn. Evidently in freshman year he had some friends at his house and they were going through his dads stuff looking for alcohol. They find his porn stash and decide to watch some porn together (because some guys do that I guess?) It was a VHS and it wasn’t rewound, so they started it in the middle. I guess they’re all thoroughly enjoying themselves watching this chick from behind. Then the camera pans to the front and they get a square view of the woman’s face. It’s the kid’s mom. He never lived it down. Not only was his mom in porn, but he’d been spanking the monkey to her. People would see him walking between classes and yell the name of the actor who was in the scene with her (I don’t remember the name now. Mike something, I think.) When he made the football team someone put up still frames of his mom in other films in the locker room. He transferred schools about halfway through sophomore year because he couldn’t deal with the mocking.

Aaaand shit started to get really weird with this bunch of comments that made us scratch our heads. Because, ummm, well you’ll see…

My mother recently became a phone sex line worker. It’s kinda funny. Me and my dad are the only people who know about it, and she shares these amazing stories about the guys she talks to. Once she had a guy who wanted her to scream “I clean with Mr. Muscle”. I think he was trolling but I bet someone’s into that kinda thing. She says it’s pretty fucking great pay and a good laugh, and suggested that I do it too. Hasn’t fucked me up at all. My siblings don’t even know because they’re underage, my sister would tell all her friends and my brother would probably be mortified.

Yep. Don’t know if that rates as “kinda funny” or just “kinda strange”.

But we think this dad takes the cake for managing to keep his long list of accomplishments under wraps for so darn long. He shared his experience of being a parent of four, with a history in the adult film industry. And we definitely like his approach to the situation for his youngest…

So as a parent who has done porn (ex wife and I were both performers and later ran a smallish production company) I can tell you how the reacted. My oldest child found out when she was 23 or so. She refused to speak to us because she was disgusted. We reconciled when she was 25 and in very deep trouble and came to us asking for help (abusive BF). My second child, son, also found out but when he was 17. He’s super mellow and was like “Eh…” He found out by breaking into a locked file cabinet that had some artwork featuring his step mom. He got into trouble for the invasion of privacy, and we told him in no uncertain terms that it was doubly inappropriate on top of that and to stay out. Child three, my ex and my natural child is 16YO girl. We retired the business when she was about 8 and as far as we know she has no idea. My fourth child by my current wife is 10 months old and is not allowed to use the internet until I’m dead. My two oldest kids from a previous marriage found out their step mom and I did porn. One cared, one did not.

Don’t worry Mr. X, we think your youngest will try and steer clear of the internet too!