"Being the 'other woman' made my life better."

By: Cassie Robinson for Divorced Moms.

What. A. Whore.

It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if that was one of the many thoughts going through your head as you clicked to read this article. First of all, I do not condone cheating and it is not something I am proud of. It is a terrible thing for everyone involved. But sadly yes, at one point in my life I was The Other Woman.

If you’re like me, you picture The Other Woman a certain way: she’s sexy, voluptuous, physically perfect in every aspect, and on the inside she is this destructive, deceitful, heartless, pre-meditating and calculating demonic b*tch who is on the prowl to destroy families for her own selfish gain.

We mostly hear of the husband who is unfaithful. It was uncommon, at least for me, to hear of a woman who stepped out of the marriage. And when I did hear of such a thing, I automatically became judgmental, turned up my nose and questioned how could a woman do such a thing? Well, let me tell you. I've been there.

Let me begin by saying I am far from sexy, and can attest that I am not physically perfect, not even close. After two kids, the stretch marks and cellulite are clearly visible. I'm just a mum, an average woman in middle-class suburbia looking to be the best version of myself and the best mother for my kids I can be.

Becoming The Other Woman was not something I strived to become, definitely not a title to put on the good ole resume. I was not calculating my every move and desperately looking to have an affair. I did not "pick" him or decide that I was going to maliciously destroy two families.

I am educated, have a stable career, and am financially capable of making it on my own. So, I was not looking for any financial or social gains as a result of becoming involved with a married man.

If you read my last article, it hit me like a tonne of bricks. That sounds so cliché, but it is the truth. My best friend of two years, the biggest dork I knew, I fell hard for him. So hard.

When you know your relationship's over. Post continues after the video...

Video by “Mamamia”

Infatuation has this crazy way of making us think we are in love. I remember as a pre-teen I was "in love" with Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Randy Taylor in Home Improvement, swoon). My collection of Teen Beat pin-ups was proof of that. Of course, raging teenage hormones make us silly.

Fast forward 15 years, it all made sense to me that day when I looked at my best friend and he smiled back at me. It was not infatuation, not in the slightest.

He connected with me on so many levels, something no one had ever done before. The feeling of being loved the same way in return was exhilarating and to me, felt pure and true.