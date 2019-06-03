Trisha Meili is the 'Central Park jogger'. She wants her story to be one of hope.

On the night of April 19, 1989, Trisha Meili set out for her nightly jog in New York’s Central Park.

The 29-year-old had just finished a 12-hour day working at Salomon Brothers, a Wall Street investment bank.

That night, her regular run was cut brutally short.

Meili was struck on the head with a tree branch and dragged into a wooded area.

A few hours later, two men found Meili naked, bound and gagged. She had been severely beaten and raped. Her eye socket was crushed and she had several skull fractures.

Her white running top was now a dark shade of brown, it was so saturated with blood and mud.

The ground where she was found was covered in blood and there were bloody drag marks from where she had been dragged from the road into the wooded area.

The investment banker was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where doctors told her family she would likely not survive her injuries.

Somehow, 12 days later, Meili woke up from her coma. She had no memory of her attack.

While Meili was in the coma, the police had arrested and built a case against five young boys from Harlem, who were aged between 14 and 16. The police said the ‘Central Park Five’ had gang raped Meilie while “wilding” in the park.

Despite there being no physical evidence against the boys, and the fact that most of them had never even met before they were charged – Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise were convicted on a range of charges.

They spent between six and 14 years in jail.