Four more weeks and single bubbles: What we learnt from Gladys Berejiklian's press conference.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed a four-week lockdown extension for Greater Sydney, due to end on August 28 - nine weeks after the city first entered the severe restrictions.

It comes as NSW recorded their worst day yet since this delta outbreak began, with 177 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8:00pm last night. There has also been one more death in the past 24 hours, which is the 11th death since this outbreak began in late June.

There are currently 165 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 56 of them in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

As the state prepares for another month in lockdown, there will be some changes to the current restrictions.

Here's what you need to know.

Single bubble in Greater Sydney.

Lockdown will be extended for another four weeks. Image: Getty.

After weeks of pressure, the NSW Government has given the green light to single bubbles.

If you are living by yourself, you can nominate one person who is allowed to visit you.

It must be the same person for the next four weeks - you cannot change.

If you live outside the eight local government areas that have been identified as hotspots, then the person you nominate must also live outside of eight LGAs.