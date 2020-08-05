What forces a young girl to hide from her past? Or worse, to run from it?

These are the questions asked in When She Was Good, the gripping new thriller from Australian crime writer Michael Robotham, bestselling author of The Secrets She Keeps and The Other Wife.

As a crime novel junkie, I couldn't wait to get my hands on his latest. When She Was Good reunites fans with forensic psychologist Cyrus Haven, who first appeared in Robotham's 2019 release Good Girl, Bad Girl.

A lonely figure haunted by a dark family history, Cyrus finds himself drawn back to the mysterious Evie Cormac, a ward of the state with her own troubled past.

In Good Girl, Bad Girl, Evie uses her smarts to help Cyrus solve a heinous crime. The clever teenager has a knack for knowing when someone is lying, which comes in handy in the psych's investigation. But he gets no closer to discovering Evie's secrets - secrets that could get them both killed.

This next book in the series starts to fill us in on her story. We discover that when Evie was a child, she witnessed a violent murder in a North London home. Police found her hiding in a secret room, malnourished and fending for herself, and called her "Angel Face" - a nod to her striking features.

Now, Angel Face is living in a children's home and can't help causing trouble - it seems to follow her everywhere she goes.

She never told anybody what happened in what the locals now call the "murder house", but the killer knows she was there.

Changing her name and identity, Evie is forced to live with not only what she saw that day, but the terrible trauma of what she was exposed to as a little girl. Trapped in her memory is something else; something horrifying.