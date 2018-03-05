As a mother, Therese Butler was supposed to be the one protecting her then-16-year-old daughter, Peta, but instead, she turned into a predator, who facilitated her own daughter’s rape.
In 2006, Therese took Peta to a motel in Toowoomba, under the guise of having a mother-daughter weekend.
She then plied her daughter with alcohol, before inviting a man, known simply as “Thommo”, to their motel.
After Thommo arrived, Therese asked Peta to go to the bedroom.
“I thought they wanted that alone time together,” Peta explained on A Current Affair, as reported by 9 News.
But a few minutes later, Thommo came in.
He then proceeded to rape her.
Peta said she repeatedly asked Thommo to stop, but he hardly even acknowledged her.