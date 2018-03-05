As a mother, Therese Butler was supposed to be the one protecting her then-16-year-old daughter, Peta, but instead, she turned into a predator, who facilitated her own daughter’s rape.

In 2006, Therese took Peta to a motel in Toowoomba, under the guise of having a mother-daughter weekend.

She then plied her daughter with alcohol, before inviting a man, known simply as “Thommo”, to their motel.

After Thommo arrived, Therese asked Peta to go to the bedroom.

“I thought they wanted that alone time together,” Peta explained on A Current Affair, as reported by 9 News.

But a few minutes later, Thommo came in.

“The door opened, and it was him. After about five minutes, I went to leave the room… and that’s when he stopped me,” she said.

He then proceeded to rape her.

“I had my head turned to the side while he was raping me and my eyes were closed while crying,” she recounted.

“I couldn’t speak… I couldn’t scream out to my mum, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t do anything.”

Peta said she repeatedly asked Thommo to stop, but he hardly even acknowledged her.

“He never said anything… I felt his face stubble and I still remember the smell of him. He held my hands down. I couldn’t move, and he was very big. He was on top of me,” she recalled.