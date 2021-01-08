I’d just come downstairs from the bedroom where I’d tried to get my husband to stop me from cheating on him.

He failed.

He failed because he hadn’t shown me he still loved me. He just pushed me away more.

Now I was hell-bent on going to see a man I’d been chatting with, whom I was planning to meet that night.

That’s when my sight fell on my kids in the kitchen. Just seeing them snapped me back to my senses.

I couldn’t cheat on their father.

My husband hadn’t been able to stop me from cheating, but my kids could.

I planned to have an affair to deal with my unhappiness.

Weeks earlier, I decided I was going to have an affair. I was miserable in my marriage. I didn’t want to leave my husband; we had children together. But I was also fed up.

We couldn’t go on like this. I decided to cope by finding a lover. My only requirement for the man in question was that he had to be "good enough".

He didn’t have to be too handsome, nor too successful, nor even too smart. He just had to be a normal guy who didn’t care that I was married.

I spent an entire month fielding messages from potential lovers, most of whom attached shirtless photos and dick pics to their email introductions. No thanks.

Then Joe wrote to me. He was cute enough and polite (read: no dick pic). He drove Uber at night and did yoga during the day. He had a lot of free time on his hands and he didn’t care that I was married.