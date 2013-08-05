The note from my son that made me cry

Our favourite blog from last week’s iBlog Friday has been chosen! Caylie Jeffery is the winner with her post at Distractions of a busy mother. Congrats Caylie! Your prize is in the mail.
Preschool kids learn how to spell phonetically. That means they break a word down into how it sounds and spell it that way. There are little pieces of paper all over our house with sentences on them that actually make sense if you understand Jolly Phonics...
"I em going to the bech" "my sista liks pastar" etc.
I love that my son is doing homework off his own bat ... it's too cute.
Well, it's cute until you discover that your 5-year-old is also using his pencil as a tool for controlling his feelings.
Then it becomes a little more complex.
