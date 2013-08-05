The note from my son that made me cry

Our favourite blog from last week’s iBlog Friday has been chosen! Caylie Jeffery is the winner with her post at Distractions of a busy mother. Congrats Caylie! Your prize is in the mail.

Preschool kids learn how to spell phonetically. That means they break a word down into how it sounds and spell it that way. There are little pieces of paper all over our house with sentences on them that actually make sense if you understand Jolly Phonics...

"I em going to the bech" "my sista liks pastar" etc.

I love that my son is doing homework off his own bat ... it's too cute.

Well, it's cute until you discover that your 5-year-old is also using his pencil as a tool for controlling his feelings.

Then it becomes a little more complex.

Our child did not choose to argue face to face with his foe, knowing from experience that he would probably lose. He obviously felt wronged, and wisely chose the mightier of the two weapons available to him.

This was the first time we have seen him channeling negative emotions into a non-aggressive form of activism. He didn't exactly graffiti the lounge room wall, but this little note was left in a place where the subject of the matter would find it. And the words of the son cut the father deeper than any sword.

But we took a deep breath and reminded ourselves that it's a tough gig to be a child with a whole bunch of crazy new feelings, which get quashed on a fairly regular basis. Before the age of reason, children can rarely control intense emotions, and often get sent to another room until they are calmed. Their whines and whinges are met with frowns of disapproval and their wails are shut down with a dummy. Especially when it happens in public.

They haven't finished building their filters yet, and every time a grown-up shuts them down, they learn to hold in a negative emotion. They learn to stamp down the feeling, because it's not appropriate to show it in that way, at that time. But when is it appropriate to unleash the rage? The frustration? The sadness?

Even the most contained pressure cooker needs a release valve.

Kids need to learn methods of chanelling their feelings so as to reduce destruction and carnage. It takes a long time to learn this when you're a kid. Hey, I know a lot of adults who struggle with it (myself included). How tired are you this week? Have the kids ever driven you to breaking point? What behaviour do you show when you break?

You probably raise your voice somewhat. If you're like me, you might even slam a few doors.