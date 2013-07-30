The pregnant sex question everyone asks

We all think about it the first time we have sex while pregnant. How is it possible that the rigorous act doesn’t harm our unborn child?

There they are floating peacefully in their amniotic fluid when they see a giant ‘thing’ hurtling towards them quite a few times before thankfully going back from whence it came.

Most women understand anatomy enough to know this isn’t a huge concern however some men remain concerned. How can such a sturdy and well-sized organ such as the male penis not harm an unborn baby?

Now, for the first time ever, this particular pregnant sex myth has been properly addressed.

Does our unborn baby end up getting repeatedly poked in the head by the penis during sex?

Jon Hotchkiss, presenter of the American TV show This vs That tells the Huffington Post that the answer is a resounding, no.

An ultra sound was performed while a penis was inside a woman who was six months pregnant. Yeah, we know…awkward…

Anyway, it showed that the cervix stops the penis getting too close to the uterus, amniotic sac and baby.

But hang on. Before you tear each other’s clothes off and get busy, keep reading.

The baby may be ‘jostled’ during the act.

Hotchkiss did add, “Yup. It’s possible for a man, regardless of his penis’ length, to gently jostle the baby. However… It’s no more of a jostle than the baby would experience if the pregnant woman were to run up a set of stairs or to exercise. As you can see from the photo, it’s quite possible for the shaft of the penis to “brush up against” the cervix, which could, in turn, “jostle” the contents of the amniotic sac… and thus, “jostle” the growing baby.”

This is the sort of motion that may even send baby to sleep.

So go for it.

Isn’t the human body cleverly designed?