What your man would look like with prom hair

Ever wondered what guys with long hair might look like if they had fancy lady hairstyles? Neither had we until we heard that Jessica Saia of The Bold Italic had taken eight guys with long hair to a salon and had their hair done. But now we’re obsessed. Check out our favourites below:

“The Junior” Prom featuring neck hair JESSICA SAIA/ISLA MURRAY/RYAN RAPHAEL/LEDORA FRANCIS/BRIAN BLAKLEY We don’t know if it’s the featured neck hair that makes this one so upsetting or if it’s the moustache and goatee paired with it. Either way there’s a whole lot of hair happening on this guy’s head -- but we don’t totally hate it. Let's just hope his prom date doesn’t sport the same style.

The "Sass Bun" featuring baby's breath JESSICA SAIA/ISLA MURRAY/RYAN RAPHAEL/LEDORA FRANCIS/BRIAN BLAKLEY The Sass Bun is every bit as disturbing as it is fancy. The curled strands acting as makeshift bangs and the bunch on top kind of make this guy look like Pebbles from the Flintsones, if Pebbles could grow a moustache. As if the hairdo isn’t sassy enough, the face he makes as he presents his coif sure is.

The "Hippie Wedding" featuring a man beard JESSICA SAIA/ISLA MURRAY/RYAN RAPHAEL/LEDORA FRANCIS/BRIAN BLAKLEY The hippie wedding is everything you’d expect it to be. Honestly this man looks exactly like a few baristas we’ve seen around our neighborhood, so seeing this one in real life might not even turn that many heads. And braids are so in right now.

The "Mother of the Bride" featuring salt and pepper JESSICA SAIA/ISLA MURRAY/RYAN RAPHAEL/LEDORA FRANCIS/BRIAN BLAKLEY This do “puts a manly twist on matrimony” in a way that's comforting and yet so totally wrong. There's clearly some excellent craftsmanship going on with this style (hello, fabulous bump on top). Every one knows the most important part of a hairstyle is confidence, and this guy doesn’t lack it. So many feels about this one.