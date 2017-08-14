A barista writes: 'Here's what we really think about your coffee order.'

Having worked in the personally satisfying field of hospitality for the past five years, I’m quietly confident in announcing that I have perfected the coffee-order eye roll.

You know the one: where the tired-looking girl behind the counter ‘slyly’ tilts her head toward the barista after you give her your order, and nearly gets her iris caught in her $4 mascara?

So, why does your order warrant an eye roll? Most likely, to you it doesn’t. But here’s what the people who woke up at 5am to prepare your cup of goodness really think about you:

Espresso

Snob.

Or businessman in an expensive suit. Most likely doesn’t want a lid and will give the cup back to staff with a haughty smirk before kindly getting the hell out.

Extra Hot Flat White

Definitely over the age of 40, or going through an early midlife crisis. Desperate emphasis on the temperature of the beverage as it’s probably the hottest thing in your life right now.

Cappuccino

One of the rare few who just want to get a hit and get out, no bum-fluff involved. Either that or you’ve never had a coffee before and it’s the only one you know because they said it on Friends that one time.

Latte With One Sugar

Is that sugar well stirred? It better be. And God help us all if the stirring of the sugar somehow messed up the latte art. Did I mention well stirred?

Mocha

A 15-year-old girl who can’t quite stomach coffee just yet, but wants to look sophisticated in front of her friends with a coffee in period one at school.