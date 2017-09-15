The definitive guide on what to wear to a job interview.

So you’ve updated your resume, applied for the job and got the call saying they want to meet for an interview.

Congratulations! But make no mistake, the hard work continues.

While the answers you give will help you get the job, how you present yourself with what you wear can also make the difference.

There are a few obvious don’ts. Don’t wear anything too revealing, wrinkled or stained. The devil really is in the details.

“You can a great suit but then if you let yourself down with scuffed shoes, chipped nails or a run in your tights, it’s that little detail that lets your outfit down, and that’s probably the biggest thing I see when it comes to dressing for the office,” stylist and author of The Capsule Wardrobe Wendy Muk tells Mamamia.

“I find that little, little things, like how you coordinate your hosiery with your shoes, or having a little belt or if your jewellery goes with your outfit, it’s those little details that send a really important message around your attention to detail and it’s just that last finishing element to the outfit”.

As to what that outfit might be depends on the industry you’re interviewing for.

If it's corporate like law or finance, a well tailored dress, skirt or pants in a dark colour with a jacket is a good option.

"The power suit gives you an extra boost of confidence and blouses and collared shirts are a nice touch," Ida Liu, managing director, global market manager for Citi Private Bank told Glamour.