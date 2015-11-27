How to get dressed for this year's Christmas parties.

You’ve already been to three Christmas parties and it’s not even DECEMBER. Here’s what to wear to the rest of them.

Every year a secret dress code memo goes out to fashionistas about what they should wear for party season. I’m not sure how it crosses seas, lands and caprioskas and reaches all the truly cool people, but however they acquire their sartorial knowledge, there is one rule that is slowly filtering through to the common people (that’s us). This party season is all about looking as though you are not trying too hard, which means for God’s sake TRY, but don’t make it look as though you did.

That means avoid obvious party trick dressing: too much boob, too much skin, too tight, too bright, too OTT, too done, too Kardashian. That was last year.

Watch Paula Joye talk about her summer work wear style below. Post continues after video.

It does make sense that party dressing has taken shelter in easy glamour this year. Think about it. In 2014 everyone was singing about being happy with Pharrell, Iggy Azalea was still cool and that song It’s all about the Base was a huge hit. Things were a bit more In Your Face. This year the biggest hits are from Adele, and then there’s a bit of Uptown Funk from Bruno Mars. So think of Adele (substance) and a little bit of Bruno (special, cool style) when you get dressed. Think of their love-child.

Follow these wardrobe tweaks and the party will follow you.

1. Swap the cut-outs for sheer.

Cut-outs should be cut out (get it?). They are impossible to bend, sit and walk in really, due to the fact that there is a piece of fabric missing RIGHT WHERE YOU NEED IT. Little peekaboo cut outs revealing side boob, or stomach or builders’ crack. Cut-outs can too easily be more boo than peek.

Sheer fabric means you can take it gently. Add a slip underneath, or opt for sheer in certain places only: the back, the sleeves, from the chest up, the thighs down. Or you can go in your face sheer. Sheer top, coloured bra underneath. Percentage uptake of sheerness is up to you.



2. Forget the sugar.

Strong beats sweet this season. When you embellish and add detail to your outfit (brilliant idea) own it rather than look as though a swarm of little applique daisies and butterflies are trying to kill you by suffocation. Change sweet florals for wild dark ones and pretty little feathers for I-can catch-birds-with-my-own hands. Or try studs, metallics, bold broderie anglaise. You’re a woman not a little girl. Own the party don’t just play in it.