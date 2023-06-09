There are only three new TV shows you should be watching this weekend.

It's officially winter and a long weekend for most of Australia, which is absolutely the perfect excuse to grab a blanket and snacks, and enjoy some extended relaxation on the couch.

If that's you this weekend, we've got you covered with three new TV show recommendations that'll keep you entertained:

Based on a True Story - Binge.

Image: NBCU/Binge.

Based on a True Story is a thriller comedy — inspired by real events — starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tim Bateman as a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime.