6 things to change on your LinkedIn right now that will boost your career trajectory.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been treating LinkedIn like Facebook’s poor cousin – an online CV that you only update when you’re about to start job-hunting.

That’s your first mistake, according to recruitment expert Christine Khor. When we view LinkedIn as an online resume we do ourselves a disservice, by not engaging with people who view our profile.

“Think of this as a shiny brochure when you’re selling a house versus your CV, which is an architectural drawing,” Khor says.

“It’s the TripAdvisor for you – where people go to find out about where you are. It’s a place for you to show your credibility and expertise.”

With that in mind, Khor, who is the managing director of Chorus Executive, has let us in on the six changes you can make to your profile right now that can help land you a job.

1. Pick a professional photo

First things first, your profile picture needs to be professional, yet engaging. So swap the selfie for a nice photo behind a clean background.

“Too many times I see the happy snap or the half wedding photo or something like that,” Khor says.

“Remember it only takes seven seconds to make an impression on someone and that includes your profile online.”

2. Fix your tagline

If your tagline/title is your current role, you might want to ask yourself 'why?'

If you're the managing director - or another high up position, leave as is. But Khor says that if your current role is something vague such as 'Administrative Assistant', you might want to change it something that better reflects your skills and interests.

"Have a title or tag that really describes who you are and what you do," The Hunger Project chair says.

This can be tricky when you're a student or someone with limited experience. Khor suggests something like: "Passionate about marketing, strategy and growing my career."