There is plenty of Olympic action in the pool and an excellent chance of Australian gold in the equestrian.

Take a look at what is coming up on Day 4 of the Rio Olympics with our handy AEST guide.

A photo posted by ~La vie en rose~ (@amysonggg) on Apr 13, 2016 at 5:29am PDT

Swimming

It is another big day in the pool with Aussie gold-medal hope Cameron McEvoy back in the water for the heats (from 2:02am) and semi-finals (from 11:03am) of the blue-riband event, the 100m freestyle. Eighteen-year-old sprint star Kyle Chalmers will also be there.

McEvoy will also line up in the 4x200m freestyle relay.



The semi-finals start at 3:17am, with the final the last race of the day, at 12:38pm on Wednesday.



Australia will have two representatives in the women’s 200m freestyle final at 11:19am, with Bronte Barratt and Emma McKeon making the cut. Also look for American Katie Ledecky as she tries to add to her gold and silver medals.