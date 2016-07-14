This is what men find least attractive in women, and it's hilarious.

I’m going to call it straight up. You hate to love this post.

The strong, self-loving woman inside of you already hates the title. You take care of your body (or you don’t) for yourself, dammit, not to please any man. And definitely not to satisfy any gender stereotype of ‘what it means to be a woman’.

I know this.

I also know there’s that devilish whisper in your ear that’s curious. It wants to know what is going through a man’s mind when he sees a woman. What are the things that make an impression? And what’s an absolute turn-off?

Reddit has come to the rescue.

A recent thread has called for the most “man-repelling” things a woman can do. This information makes for interesting, comical, reading…. Hell, it might even give us some man-repelling pointers.

Here goes:

Piercings

That upper-lip piercing makes a girl go from a 10 to a 3 instantly. – Why, thank you, Fielder57. We didn’t realise it was such an exact science.

Septum piercings, and the shaving of the sides of the head. But I don’t know if they do those things to attract men or because that’s their personal style and they’re expressing who they are. – Don’t flatter yourself, Mustang80

Lips that are too big, or too colourful.

I’m not very bothered by various shades of red or pink; but blues, greens, etc. are a bit cringy usually. – PrivetKalashnikov is talking about lipstick (not guns).

Personally I like the coloured lipsticks. Fuck those guys. – FailsAtGames disagrees with the above.

Duck face and fat lips in general. If they don’t fit your face don’t do it. – Words of wisdom from i_heart_blondes. We think he might like brunettes.