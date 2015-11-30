“There are two heartbeats.”

“WHAT??? My baby has two hearts????”

“No…”

(You fool.)

“…it’s twins”

“Oh… right…! You might want to work on your delivery…”

Soon after being delivered the news that I was expecting fraternal twins (as opposed to one baby with two hearts), I set about launching an FBI scale investigation on multiple births in an attempt to prepare myself for what was to come.

I read books, I joined Facebook groups, I ferreted out other multiple mums and questioned them mercilessly. I became close personal friends with Google on everything I could possibly think of that might be vaguely related to the topic of twins and what life was going to be like with not one baby, but two.

But as much as my Type-A personality didn't want to believe it, there are just some things you can't prepare for. And there were just some things no one told me to expect.

1. Small things become big things.

When you have twins, small logistical issues are a BIG DEAL. If you had told me five years ago I was going to head up what was practically a royal commission into why my local supermarket wasn't equipped with a twin toddler trolley, I wouldn't have believed you. But it happened.

The store manager knew me by name (and I'm quite sure started avoiding me). I sent emails. I filled in customer complaint forms. There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth via Facebook status update. I would angrily text updates to my husband ("still no twin trolley *SIGH*") purely to vent my escalating irritation with each and every passing grocery shop. We launched "twin trolley watch" in my multiple birth online forum and would post at which store the mythical chariot was available and when it had been sighted. Those trolleys became like UNICORNS to me.