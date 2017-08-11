Kylie's 15-year-old son is being asked for random dick pics on a popular teen app.

When NSW mum Kylie Higgins grabbed her 15-year-old son’s phone and looked at a conversation he’d been having, she couldn’t believe what she saw. Her son was being asked to send graphic dick pics to a stranger.

Higgins is the mother of three boys. Her 15-year-old recently transferred to a co-ed school. There, he was introduced to the app Yellow, which has been described as “Tinder for teens”.

Higgins found out her son was using the app. She talked to him about it, and he showed her a conversation he’d had with someone whose profile he’d seen.

“They were in the private messages,” Higgins tells Mamamia. “Within 20 backwards and forwards… ‘Oh, I like your picture. Oh my God, are they your real abs? Can you show me a picture of your dick? Is it thick? How long is it? Can you get a ruler and show me exactly how long it is? Send me a picture with your dick and your abs in the same picture so I know it’s you.’

“I asked my son, ‘How do you know that that person [in the profile picture] is the person you’re talking to?"

“How do I know that the conversation that I found and discussed with him was not a paedophile? I’ve got no guarantee.”

To prove a point to her son, Higgins jumped on the app herself, after finding a picture online of a 13-year-old girl.

“I actually loaded myself on as a 13-year-old girl called Melissa. I had to laugh because it says, ‘Have you gotten your parents’ approval?’ What 13-year-old is not going to tick it?”

Higgins showed her son the profile of Melissa.

“I said, ‘What do you know about this Melissa?’ He goes, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen that picture.’ I go, ‘No, mate. You know her really well. Mate, that’s me.’”